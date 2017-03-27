2.0: Rajinikanth to play two dwarves, Akshay Kumar to be seen in 12 avatars?

2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is the sequel to 2010 film Enthiran. 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is the sequel to 2010 film Enthiran. The grapevine is abuzz that superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in five different roles, including that of a dwarf in his forthcoming sci-fi film, 2.0. If the rumours come true, this will be the first time Rajinikanth will be playing a dwarf’s role onscreen in a career spanning about four decades. According to reports, besides doing two central and permanent characters of the franchise, Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti (the robot), he has allegedly also played two dwarves and a negative role. It is worth noting that in the second half of the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, Chitti becomes the main antagonist and causes destruction after falling in love his boss’s girlfriend. At a time when we were under the impression that Akshay Kumar’s look from the film is already out, the rumours have a different story to tell. According to the reports, the Bollywood Khiladi will be seen in 12 different avatars, including his evil scientist look, which was first leaked online.

Well, the rumours seem to be too good to be true, one may really not know how director Shankar’s mind works. When it comes to his movies, it is better to expect the unexpected. The shooting of the VFX-heavy film is just a song and some patchwork away from the completion. Following which the post-production work will begin, which is expected to take more than six months.

2.0 is being made on an astronomical budget of more than Rs 400 crore. One of the most-awaited films of this year is being produced by Lyca Productions, which inked a record-breaking satellite deal with Zee Network recently. 2.0 also marks the acting debut of Akshay in the south film industry. It also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles.The filmmakers have planned to release the film on Diwali.

