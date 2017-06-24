2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer to have a world tour of promotions. Watch video

2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer will be promoted worldwide. 2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer will be promoted worldwide.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 directed by Shankar is one of the most awaited release. The film is getting ready for a grand audio launch and the promotions for the same are already underway. The producer of the film, Raju Mahalingam took to his official Twitter account to share a video, which features interest details about the film and its promotions that we wouldn’t have guessed otherwise. He wrote, “2.0 promotion kick starts…… #2point0.”

The banner looks like the most interesting part of the promotions as we see yards of cloth strewn around and letters for superstar is highlighted. Rajinikanth’s look as a villain from the prequel of 2.0 – Enthiran can also be spotted. It looks like the team is working to solve a jig-saw puzzle, which would in the end form an impressive looking banner.

For example, did you know that over 600 man hours have been spent in the making of this banner for the film, and the promotions successful? That’s right! Apparently, the team has used about 12 kilometers of thread for the banner, which is about 1500 yards of fabric. And the montage of the banner being pulled out of what looks like a machine does leave us curious as to what the team is trying to achieve.

But, one certain thing is that 2.0 is going to take the world by storm because there is going to be a world tour. The short clip tweeted by Raju Mahalingam made this announcement, and has left fans outside India excited. The film is expected to release during the Republic day weekend in 2018 and the trailer is expected to be released on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, which falls on December 12.

