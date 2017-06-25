2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film’s hot air balloon to float over Hollywood signage

2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar to be featured on hot air balloon, which will travel over the Hollywood signage in LA. 2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar to be featured on hot air balloon, which will travel over the Hollywood signage in LA.

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has just started its promotions and the team has already stunned audience with their plan of action. Initially, creative head of Lyca Productions Raju Mahalingam tweeted a short clip that gave us a clue to their promotion plan. Initially, what was assumed to be a huge banner is actually a hot air balloon. That’s right! The filmmakers plan to use a hot air balloon with life sized images of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar as part of their promotions. The hot air balloon will first fly over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles.

Later, the hot air balloon will travel to countries like London, Dubai, Australia and a few South-East Asian countries before reaching India. According to The Hindu, Raju was quoted saying, “As we don’t look at this film as an Indian production but a Hollywood movie, we wanted to do something different. So, we ordered for a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon eight months ago. On Tuesday, the balloon will be up over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles.” He also said that the hot-air balloon will be showcased in popular balloon festivals as well.

The production is also planning to involve celebrities to take a ride in the hot-air balloon. Raju added, “We hope to involve well-known film stars from across the country to participate in the ride. The balloon will fly in London, Dubai, San Franscisco, South East Asian countries, Europe and Australia.” The Shankar directorial will be releasing in 2018, and a grand audio launch is expected to take place in August.

