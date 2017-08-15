2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer to get grand audio release, promotion in October

2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer will be promoted worldwide. 2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer will be promoted worldwide.

To say Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is the most-awaited film is an understatement. The film also starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was scheduled for a Diwali release this year. However, the makers postponed the release to January next year citing post-production reasons.

The delay in release has also given the filmmakers a lot of opportunities to promote 2.0 worldwide in a grand manner. While the US promotions of 2.0 was kicked off with a gigantic hot-air balloon in Los Angeles, the movie promotions in India will get underway from the first week of October.

“The filmmakers will start organising promotional events from October. The makers are also planning different types of promotions state-wise down south, which will go on until December end. And from January first week, the makers will ramp up the promotional activities across India,” said a source close to Lyca Productions.

Unlike other actors in the industry, Rajinikanth doesn’t promote his films. And still, he gets the biggest openings in Indian cinema. It was only for Enthiran, the predecessor to 2.0, Rajinikanth was seen making some exceptions in promoting the film. And, he will also be doing the same for 2.0.

“Obviously, this is a big film. Big budget. Expectations from this film are completely on a different level. Rajinikanth sir will do his level best in promoting the film,” said the source.

2.0, which is helmed by director Shankar, is the second costliest film produced in Asia. While it has cost Rs 400 crore for the producers to make this magnum-opus, more than Rs 40 crore has been earmarked just for marketing the sci-fil film.

The grand audio release function of 2.0 will also take place in October. The producers are yet to decide the venue and date for the mega-event. Earlier reports have suggested the event will be held in Dubai. However, a source said it is more likely to happen within India. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored music for the film.

2.0 will hit the screens on January 25, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd