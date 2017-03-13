2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film’s satellite rights sold for Rs 110 crore

The satellite rights of 2.0, starring, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, sold for a record price. The satellite rights of 2.0, starring, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, sold for a record price.

Kollywood grapevine is abuzz that the makers of superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film 2.0 have closed the deal for the film’s satellite rights with a private channel for a record price.

According to reports, the Zee TV Network has bought the satellite rights of the film’s Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions for an astronomical price, which is pegged at Rs 110 crore. If reports are to be believed, it will be the highest price paid for the satellite rights of a regional film.

Creative Head of Lyca Productions Raju Mahalingam confirmed the news that the filmmakers have partnered with Zee TV networks but did not reveal the details of the deal. “It’s TRUE” Lyca Productions’s gets a partner in Zee for our Mega Opus 2.0 Satellite!!!,” he posted on his Twitter account.

2.0 is being touted as India’s most expensive film, and the second costliest in Asia. The film is made at a whopping budget of about Rs 400 crore using the state-of-the-art technology. Adding to the fan frenzy around the film, the makers have also cast Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film’s shooting is almost over with just a song remaining to be shot. Since 2.0 is said to be heavy on special effects, the post-production process is expected to go on for seven months. Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios. But, the filmmakers have used 3D cameras for 2.0, which is a first in India. The makers have also planned to facilitate theatres across the country to upgrade to 3D technology.

“It’s TRUE” Lyca Productions’s gets a partner in Zee for our Mega Opus 2.0 Satellite!!! pic.twitter.com/UNllWyacYZ — Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) March 13, 2017

The film is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which is said to be Shankar’s most ambitious project so far. It has been making waves ever since it was announced. 2.0 also marks the acting debut of Akshay in the south film industry. It also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles. The film, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is slated for a Diwali release this year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd