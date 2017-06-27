2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film’s hot air balloon to flaunt India’s might in Hollywood. See photos

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 hot-air balloon Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 hot-air balloon

The promotion of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming sci-fi film kicked off on Tuesday in style with a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles. The giant balloon featuring the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Chitti the Robot and evil scientist Dr Richard respectively, was lifted up after it successfully completed inflation test.

The one-of-its-kind promotional strategy by the makers of India’s most expensive film will flaunt the immense wealth and talent of Indian cinema in front of the world. The budget of the film is said to have crossed Rs 400 crore with the promises of pushing the envelope of filmmaking standards in the country.

The 2.0 makers will float the balloon at various balloon festivals across the world in the coming days. According to reports, after Los Angles, it would be taken to San Francisco, London, Dubai, Australia and many other places. And the balloon will also tour around various cities of India.

The filmmakers had earlier announced that they will be holding a series of events as part of the film’s promotions in different parts of the country and overseas. The producers of Lyca Productions have reportedly earmarked Rs 40 crore just for the film’s promotions. Last year, they spent Rs 6 crore just to unveil the first look posters of 2.0.



The film has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and a grand audio release is being planned in Dubai. The music album will be released in October. 2.0 was supposed to release this year during Diwali. However, it was postponed to January 25 next year, citing post-production reasons. The special effects work of the film is being carried out at many VFX studios across the world.

2.0, which is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, is directed by ace filmmaker Shankar. This is the second most expensive and most-awaited film worldwide to roll out from the south Indian film industry after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

