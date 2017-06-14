2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film’s Hindi version bought by AA Films for Rs 80 crore?

As per reports, the theatrical rights of 2.0’s Hindi version have been sold for Rs 80 crore. As per reports, the theatrical rights of 2.0’s Hindi version have been sold for Rs 80 crore.

Rajinikanth’s mega project 2.0 might be months away from its release, but every little information about the film is already making enough noise. The film, which is touted as the next big one, at par with the recent blockbuster Baahubali 2, seems to be going on the same lines. This is because the Hindi version of the trilingual project has been bought by AA Films. If reports are to be believed, the distribution company, owned by Anil Thadani, has shelled out a staggering Rs 80 crore for the deal.

As per sources, the makers of 2.0 wanted to sell the Hindi theatrical rights for over Rs 100 crore, but it was a little too much for the distributors to pay, and hence the deal was locked at Rs 80 crore. So much money has been put at stake owing to both Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s pan India reach. Akshay, who is making his Tamil debut with 2.0, is playing the main antagonist in the film. Raju Mahalingam, the Creative Head of Lyca Productions, the company bankrolling 2.0, announced the association with AA Films on Twitter. He wrote, “Glad to announce our association with AA Films. Lyca Productions to distribute the Hindi version of 2.0 through AA films of Bahubali-2 fame.”

Glad to announce our association with AA Films. Lyca Productions to distribute the Hindi version of 2.0 through AA films of Bahubali-2 fame. — Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) June 14, 2017

According to reports, Zee TV Network has bought the satellite rights of the film’s Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions for an astronomical price, which is pegged at Rs 110 crore. It is heard that this is the highest price ever paid for the satellite rights of a regional film. This means the film, made at a budget of over Rs 400 crore, has already recovered Rs 200 crore.

2.0 is a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran. Apart from the Thailavar and Akshay, the movie also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain. Taking note of some stills which got leaked for its sets few days back, it is being speculated that Amy is also playing a robot in the film, apart from Rajinikanth, who will be reprising his two characters – Chitti the robot and Dr Vaseegaran. Akshay, on the other hand is playing an evil scientist named Dr Richard. The big film will release in January next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd