2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film to have a grand audio release during Diwali in Dubai

The makers of 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, may have postponed the release from Diwali to Republic Day next year, but, they have something good for the eager fans. The 2.0 tea, is set to give some more reasons to celebrate this Festival of Lights. Raju Mahalingam, Creative Head of Lyca Productions has confirmed that the release of audio will happen in October around the time of Diwali in a grand manner in Dubai.

“…(we) will have a grand audio launch in Dubai sometime in October and that’s why we had earlier (made a mention) about a ‘3D Diwali’,” Raju was quoted as saying in a Firstpost report. The filmmakers had earlier announced that they will be holding a series of events as part of the film’s promotions in various parts of the country, reportedly at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Last year, they had spent a whopping Rs 6 crore which is an average cost of making two Tamil films, just for the first look launch event of 2.0, which was held in Mumbai.

In the first week of July, the 2.0 producers will also hold meet-and-greet ‘2.0 3D Mela’ in Chennai, where they will meet other stakeholders, including theatre owners, 3D equipment manufacturers and others, in order to help upgrade as many screens as possible to the latest 3D technology before the film’s release on January 25 next year.

Given the massive success of Baahubali 2, the makers of 2.0 have a lot of expectations to meet in terms of VFX output and box office records. 2.0 is being made at the budget of more than Rs 400 crore, which is twice the cost of Baahubali 2. It is also said to have far more sophisticated visual effects than the mythological blockbuster. Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios. But, the filmmakers of 2.0 have used 3D cameras, which is a first in India. 2.0 is expected to be a game changer.

The shooting of 2.0 has been wrapped up and the special effects work of the film is going on at many VFX studios, including the US. Recently, a couple of stills from the film showing Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in robot costumes leaked online, only adding to the fan frenzy around the film.

