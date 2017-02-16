2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson to shoot mid-air fight scenes

2.0: Amy Jackson will be shooting action scenes with Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar in Chennai. 2.0: Amy Jackson will be shooting action scenes with Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar in Chennai.

The final schedule of director Shankar’s upcoming sci-fi 2.0 is underway on a lavish set built on the outskirts of Chennai. The filmmakers will shoot an action sequence with superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar involving a lot of aerial work. British model and actor Amy Jackson, who recently came from London, has also joined the film sets as she will also be performing stunts with two of India’s biggest movie stars.

The actress has reportedly been preparing for action sequences in the film by practising yoga, meditation and other exercises to increase her core strength and physical balance.

The filmmakers have enlisted the service of Cirque du Soleil, one of the largest theatrical producers, to supply the equipment required for the shoot. Hollywood aerial stunt choreographers and stuntmen from Berlin have also been roped in to shoot mid-air action scenes. Following which, the director is said to shoot more portions with Rajinikanth and Akshay together. After wrapping up the shoot, the film crew will dedicate about seven months for the VFX work.

Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios. But, the filmmakers of 2.0 have used 3D cameras, which is a first in India. The makers have also planned to facilitate theatres across the country to upgrade themselves to 3D technology.

The budget of the film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is said to cross Rs 400 crore.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will finish his portions by March and immediately start shooting for his second film with director Pa.Ranjith. The untitled film marks their second collaboration after Kabali, which became the biggest blockbuster of last year. The film will be produced by Dhanush’s home production banner, Wunderbar Movies.

