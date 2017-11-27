Amazon wins streaming rights for Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film 2.0 at record price

2.0 digital rights bagged by Amazon Prime Video 2.0 digital rights bagged by Amazon Prime Video

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, has fetched a record-setting price for the streaming rights, which is acquired by the Amazon Prime Video India. Terming it as a “momentous deal”, the video streaming site said the mega-budget sci-fi film will be made available in its library soon.

“Amazon Prime Video is happy to join hands with Lyca Productions for the exclusive streaming rights for this mega-blockbuster film. Both, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are phenomenal actors with an unbelievable fan following that will soon get the chance to stream the sequel of Rajnikanth’s memorable movie on their favourite streaming device,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.

The video-streaming platform has been giving an aggressive push to expand its services in India by acquiring rights for major film titles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is being made on the budget of Rs 400 crore. The film has been making record pre-business deals even before its release that is expected to surpass the pre-theatre release business of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Earlier this year, the makers of superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 sold the satellite rights of the film’s all versions, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, to Zee TV for a price which was pegged at Rs 110 crore. By far, this was the biggest deal in the history of satellite deals. This was also the highest revenue produced by a regional film in this category that beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which fetched Rs 75 crore for its TV rights.

2.0, the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Ethiran, was first announced as a Diwali release. The release date was later pushed to early January. However, it has been again postponed citing post-productions reasons.

A source in the production house said the new and final release date of 2.0 will be announced shortly. “The filmmakers are discussing the date. It will be announced in the next two or three days,” the source added, assuring that there will be no further changes after this.

2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in the lead role and has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

