2.0 director Shankar has a special message for Mysskin-Vishal’s Thupparivaalan

One of Kollywood’s latest big releases, director Mysskin’s detective drama Thupparivaalan has received a good feedback from critics and audience alike. The latest one who has taken to Twitter to laud the movie is 2.0 director Shankar. The maker of some landmark movies himself, Shankar tweeted about Thupparivaalan saying “Thupparivalan-an engaging thriller with Mysskin’s unique style. Vishal’s characterization n performance is good. Cheers to the whole team (sic)”. Thupparivaalan hit the big screen on September 24.

The film stars Vishal, Prasanna, Vinay, director K Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Simran. Produced by Vishal’s home venture Vishal Film Factory, the film has music by Arrol Corelli. While the movie has just one song, Thupparivaalan’s gripping strings-dominated background score was one its major strengths. In a recent press meet in Malayasia, Vishal has also confirmed that Thupparivaalan 2 will be made, also to be helmed by Mysskin. The sequel will be produced by Vishal again and will see him reprising his role as Kaniyan Poongundran. Prasanna will also star in the Dr. Watson archetype, Manoharan in the sequel.

Thupparivaalan is also the latest victim of online piracy, with the film being leaked within days of its official release. Ironically, its leading man Vishal has been a major crusader against piracy and was allegedly involved in the recent arrest of the owner of a piracy website named Tamilgun.in. Tamil Film Producer’s Council had also allegedly release posters identifying two other individuals who are behind the functioning of websites like Tamilrockers.co and Tamilgun.in

