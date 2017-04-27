2.0 bash: Akshay Kumar, Vikram, Vijay attend event for Rajinikanth film, see pic

Vikram, Vijay, Akshay Kumar and Prabhudheva at a get together with 2.0 director Shankar. Vikram, Vijay, Akshay Kumar and Prabhudheva at a get together with 2.0 director Shankar.

Rajinikanth’s next movie 2.0 also starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson had left fans frustrated after filmmakers postponed the release date of the superstar’s movie. However, the filmmakers wanted to make sure that the special effects were the best. In fact, work has already begun in Vancouver by Tau Films. Amid this, the producers of Lyca Production organised a bash of sorts. Some of Kollywood biggies were seen at this get-together where actor Akshay Kumar was also present.

Shankar’s leading men, Chiyaan Vikram in Anniyan and Ai, and Vijay in Nanbargal were also present at the do. In fact, all of them were captured together in a frame, in this picture. Actor-director Prabhudheva was also present. However, superstar himself is not seen in this picture.

Raju Mahalingam had earlier announced on his official Twitter page and said, “Our most ambitious project, Shankar’s 2.0,shifts to 25Jan2018.It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX (sic).” While the biggest movie of the year after Baahubali: The Conclusion have been postponed, Thalaivar will start working with Pa. Ranjith on their next project, which is directed by Dhanush’s banner, Wunderbar Studios. Industry is abuzz that the director has already started rehearsal for this movie.

Also, according to speculations Rajinikanth might be playing the role of gangster Haji Mastan. Dhanush had earlier confirmed during an AMA that the work on this film will begin in May. The leading lady for the film has not been finalised as of now, however, according to reports Vidya Balan might be playing a pivotal role.

