2.0: As Akshay Kumar wins National Award, Shankar releases actor’s new poster. See pic

Director Shankar on Friday released a new poster of 2.0 featuring Akshay Kumar after the actor bagged the Best Actor award at the 64th National Film Awards on Friday. “Congrats Akshay ji for winning the Best Actor National Award. My heartfelt wishes to you,” wrote Shankar on his Twitter page.

Akshay won his first National Award for his performance in his superhit film, Rustom. “Thank you is a very small word to express what I am feeling right now. I am truly humbled by this honour. I will like to thank my fans and the jury of the awards. Rustom was a very special role to play. Wearing the uniform of Indian Navy was an honour in itself and this National Award has made it even more special,” Akshay said after winning the coveted award.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s Tamil debut film 2.0, which also has Rajinilanth, is in the post-production stage. The filmmakers are gearing up for the Diwali release. In the film, Akshay plays the main antagonist, an evil scientist called Dr Richard. The actor will be seen in never seen before avatar in the film. His look had shocked his fans when it was first leaked on the internet and before the filmmakers officially released it.

Congrats Akshay ji for winning the Best Actor National Award. My heartfelt wishes to you. pic.twitter.com/FdqtmQPRUO — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 7, 2017

The film is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which is said to be Shankar’s most ambitious project so far. It has been making waves ever since it was announced. It also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles. The film is being made at a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

