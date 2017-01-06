12 songs from 90’s by AR Rahman that you must have in your love songs playlist

A R Rahman turns 50 today A R Rahman turns 50 today

In an interview, Mozart of Madras AR Rahman was asked to share his thoughts when a section of his fans complained that his music is not what it used to be in the 1990s. He had a simple answer, that he has evolved as a music composer and it has caused some level of disconnection with his fans. They are fans like me who are still living and feeding on his old compositions. I believe, if his fans down south were asked to pick their favourite song between Oscar-winning Jai Ho and Kaadhal Rojave number, from his debut movie, an overwhelming number of fans will choose the latter.

Rahman, who turned 50 on Friday, has churned out many super hit tunes in various genres in a career spanning over two decades. But, his work in the romantic genre is timeless. If you are going through a heartbreak, Rahman’s music will help you overcome it and will make you fall in love once again. If you have someone in your life that you’re falling for, or you are in search of finding new love, his songs will make your journey more pleasant and fun.

Here is a list of AR Rahaman’s songs from the 1990s Tamil movies that remind us why a life without love is like a body without a soul.

Kaadhal Rojave

With 1992 Tamil film Roja came a new era in the Indian music industry. All the songs from the film became chartbusters, won him the National Award and even Time magazine named the album as the “10 best soundtracks” of all time. Above all, this song is your go-to track if you are missing someone.

Netru Illatha Matram

If you are in love or being drawn romantically towards someone, this song from 1993 film Pudhiya Mugam will capture all your feelings. Bang on.

En Veetu Thotathil

While being in a relationship and keeping it from falling apart is physically and emotionally demanding, falling in love is an easy and beautiful experience. Listen to this song from 1993 film Gentleman.

Aathangara Marame

This song from 1993 film Kizhakku Cheemayile gives a refreshing view of romance set in a rural background.

Thee Thee Thithikkum Thee

A fusion of Carnatic and western music captures the chemistry between two people in love. This song is from 1993 film Thiruda Thiruda.

En Kadhale

The 1994 film Duet was a musical hit. If you have a heartbreak playlist, make sure to include this song in it.

En Mel Vizhunda

Have you ever wondered looking at someone you really like and wondering what on earth took you so long to find that person? This song is meant for that moment.

Ennavale Adi Ennavale

The song tells you how easy it is to fall in love, but at the same time, it is really not easy to endure it. This song is from 1994 film Kadhalan.

Uyire Uyire

All the song from 1995 film Bombay were blockbuster hits. The soundtrack was named by The Guardian among the “1000 Albums to Hear Before You Die.” While all the songs on the album are timeless, this one song empathises with you, if you are in one-sided love.

Ennai Kaanavillaiye

The thing about being in true love is you lose track of yourself as you are absorbed in the one you love. And that’s completely normal. If you don’t agree, listen to this song from 1996 film Kadhal Desam.

Poovukkul

Love is strange. Love is one of the wonders of the world that everyone experience in their lives. And this song from the 1998 film discusses this intangible monument called love.

Dil Se Re aka Sandhosha Kanneere

Your romantic songs playlist is incomplete without adding the title track from 1998 film Dil Se. Enough said.

Let us know which is your favourite one from this list.

