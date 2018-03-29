102 Not Out’s prosthetic makeup artists on board for Atharvaa’s Boomerang

Helmed by R Kannan, Bommerang will see Atharvaa sport three different looks in the film. Helmed by R Kannan, Bommerang will see Atharvaa sport three different looks in the film.

Prosthetic makeup artists Preetisheel Singh and Mark Troy D’Souza are known for their work in Bollywood films like 102 Not Out, Padmaavat and Mom among others. They have been roped in for Atharvaa and Megha Akash starrer Bommerang.

The prosthetic makeup artists behind films like Padmavaat and 102 Not Out Preetisheel Singh and Mark Troy D’Souza have been brought on board for Atharvaa’s upcoming film Boomerang. Helmed by R Kannan, the film will see Atharvaa sport three different looks in the film. The makeup artists Preetisheel Singh and Mark Troy D’Souza were in Chennai to discuss and finalise the actor’s looks, spending 12 hours in the process. “Every minute detail of Athaarva’s face was measured including the shape of Atharvaa’s mouth, eyes and nose. A dough was applied to get the cast and Atharvaa had to remain still for 5 hours. A tiny tube was attached to his nose as it was tough for him to breathe,” said director Kannan.

The crew will begin shooting for the film in a stretch once the cast is ready after 30 days. “Atharvaa told me that he was completely unaware about what happened for hours, but was happy and excited as he is doing this for the first time,” added Kannan.

Touted to be an action thriller, Boomerang features Megha Akash as the female lead role along with RJ Balaji, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Upen Patel playing important roles. Radhan of Arjun Reddy fame is composing music for this film with Prasanna S Kumar wielding the camera. Apart from wielding megaphone, R Kannan is producing this film under the banner Masala Pix.

