Birthday playlist: 10 Tamil melodies of Yesudas that will tug at your heartstrings

Fondly called as the Gana Gandharvan (the one with a celestial voice), KJ Yesudas is said to have recorded 16 songs in four languages on the same day for a film. Fondly called as the Gana Gandharvan (the one with a celestial voice), KJ Yesudas is said to have recorded 16 songs in four languages on the same day for a film.

Music knows no boundaries and our musicians have time and again proved it to us. One such musician is KJ Yesudas. Blessed a with a mellifluous voice, Yesudas has enchanted us across languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi etc. His first straight Tamil song is said to be in the film Bommai (1963). After his native language Malayalam, the veteran singer is said to have sung the most number of songs in Tamil. He has received the Tamil Nadu state film awards eight times. He is also the recipient of seven National Awards in a career that spans around five decades. Fondly called as the Gana Gandharvan (the one with a celestial voice), KJ Yesudas is said to have recorded 16 songs in four languages on the same day for a film.

As the veteran singer is celebrating his birthday today, here is a list of ten heart-wrenching numbers sung by him in Tamil that is bound to melt your heart no matter when you listen to it.

Amma endrazhaikatha

Aarariraro

En iniya pon nilave

Senthazham poovil

Poongatru pudhidhanadhu

Kanne kalaimane

Raja raja chozhan

Adhisaya ragam

Poove sempoove

Uravugal thodarkathai

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd