​Bigg Boss Tamil episode 7 summary: Kamal Haasan discusses about the week gone by with Snehan, Juliana, Ganja Karupu and Bharani

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan started off the weekend episode by trying to explain, once again, to the viewers what Bigg Boss is all about. He started off by answering to a few critics about how this show is not scripted. He also denied rumours about how the show was shot just in 10 days. He explains that Bigg Boss is a kind of social experiment, which is the main reason why he claims to have agreed to be a part of this show. Kamal, in his signature style explains that this reality show is like a mirror to the society and its behaviour today.

The housemates had decided to evict Shree, Juliana and Anuya from the house. Shree was hurt and has left the show already. So today either Jallikatu girl Juliana or Anuya could be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. It started off with how the housemates were acting contradictory even while they knew that there were cameras all around. But what was the thing that the housemates missed the most inside the Bigg Boss house? Well, everyone seems to be missing food. From Oviya begging for food to be served early – even a banana and green tea to Raiza being worried about eating rice everyday, food seems to be their main problem. When the housemates met Kamal through the screens at home, it did not look like the same house that we saw in the last episode. Everyone was flattering each other, and it looked like a happy home from outside. Namita spoke about missing her pet dogs, especially Chocolate, who met with an accident recently. Comedian Aarthi said that she missed meals cooked by her dad, and so on and so forth. As everyone tried to flatter each other and Kamal, he only reminded them that everything is now broadcast on TV.

Ganja Karuppu wins audience with his humour and Bharani reacts with honesty and explains how from the time they shot Nadodigal, the two have not got along. Kamal also mentioned that he is proud of Namita for being open about sanitation and cleanliness. Kamal also pointed out that Ganesh was selfish when it came to deciding items on luxury budget. This he pointed out when Ganesh claimed that he would be a better captain as he would take everyone’s interest. Kamal also questioned about why Juliana is being targeted, and asked if this was because she was not from the field.

We were shown how Bharani and Ganja Karuppu got into an argument over cleaning the floors. The argument turned into a scuffle as Ganja Karuppu swore at Bharani. We also saw how the luxury budget was decided, and one of the rules – that people should be seated during the decision making. Juliana and Anusuya were ordered to take a selfie as the two were in the eviction list.

After this Kamal pointed out the one thing that disturbed him was Ganja Karuppu’s high temper. He spoke to Ganja Karuppu, to which he replied that just when he was controlling his anger, Bharani taunted him into reacting. The housemates discussed the titles that they got – from hardly working awarded to Oviya, to Juliana being awarded the unhygienic – it was all talked about. Just as he got to the point of which housemate was evicted, Kamal Haasan signed off, said good bye and kept the audience waiting for Sunday’s episode.

Oh, and of course, how can Kamal not take potshots about the decaying society and politicians today? He did, and quiet subtly in fact. Stay tuned for the summary of next episode.

