Still the Dream Girl

A 20-year-old Hema Malini — dressed in a dancer’s finery, smiling and showing off a mudra — greets visitors as they step into the drawing room of her Juhu home. The black-and-white image is a reminder of the charm that made producers introduce the danseuse-turned-actor as the ‘dream girl’, as well as the dedication of an artiste who never stopped dancing even at the height of her popularity as a film star.

Not surprisingly, when the veteran actor and parliamentarian met us, she had already completed her Bharatanatyam practice for the day. Clad in a lemon yellow sari printed with pink flowers, she reclines onto a sofa. “Dance is my sadhana (accomplishment) and aradhana (worship). Through my dance, I am able to achieve that kind of spirituality. The moment I dance, I go into a trance,” says the actor. On May 14, she is presenting a Bharatanatyam recital at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall during a special show called “The Legends”, which also features classical music maestros such as Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shivkumar Sharma and Girija Devi.

Even though Hema Malini’s big screen appearances have become sporadic over the years, dance and her political engagements ensure that she is in the public eye. “After entering politics, life has been a mix of good, bad and ugly. Recently, it became ugly when Bacchu Kadu (a Maharashtra MLA) unnecessarily dragged my name into a controversy,” says the actor. Contradicting the claim that farmers commit suicide because of alcoholism, Kadu had said “Hema Malini drinks everyday, but she does not commit suicide”. Initially, the veteran actor chose to ignore this statement. However, following the advice of friends and family, she is suing Kadu. “I took this step so that others don’t do it — not only to me but to other celebrities as well,” she adds.

What about acting in movies? “I have acted in movies for so long. How many more roles can I do?,” says the actor, as we join her for breakfast. After a brief pause to bite into a methi paratha, she confesses that being an artiste, she still nurses the desire to face the camera. “If your health and looks permit, then why not? Because of my dance, I’m able to stay fit,” says the 68-year-old. Slowing down due to marriage, childbirth or age is something she does not believe in. “When I was pregnant with Eesha (Deol), I worked till the eighth month. I shot a song-and-dance sequence for Rajput (1982) and also did an action sequence for Razia Sultan (1983). Similarly, when I was expecting Aahana (Deol), I danced till the fifth month,” she recalls.

In 1968, Malini debuted in Hindi cinema as Raj Kapoor’s romantic interest in Sapno Ka Saudagar and was promoted as the “dream girl”. For the next seven years, she was contractually bound to its producer B Ananthaswami, who took a chunk of her remuneration and picked her projects. During this period, she acted in several movies, including Johnny Mera Naam (1970), Andaz (1971), Lal Patthar (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) and Sholay (1975), that established her as a star.

One of the first middle-of-the-road movies that cast her in a meaty role is Gulzar’s Khushboo (1975). “Jeetuji (Jeetendra) told me about the role and said: ‘You can’t wear make-up for it or style your hair’. I had no problem. Anyway, the concept of blow-drying or straightening hair didn’t exist. At the most, we wore wigs for straight hair. Gulzarsaab was strict but we really clicked. Under his direction, I acted in Kinara (1977), Meera (1979) and Lekin (1990),” says Malini, “I never hesitated to attempt any role. Anything interesting that came my way, I would take up”.

Yet, she considered certain roles “beyond” her. “Rajsaab (Raj Kapoor) came home and told me about the lead role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). Then, he himself said: ‘You will not do such a role’. I had a personal image. I had reservations about wearing revealing or short dresses. However, I would have looked nice in them since I was very slim,” she says.

Recalling her days as a top film star, Malini says, “Everyone was friendly. Some of them were very romantic. When you are young, you enjoy that kind of attention. Some used to profess love or propose. These things made life on the sets exciting,” she says with a smile. “I miss that in politics. There are people who love you and others who criticise you,” she adds. Her fellow parliamentarians, though friendly, are inquisitive about her life in movies. She recounts,“Once someone said that I was regularly attending parliament sessions. I assumed he was very happy with that. But then he asked me: ‘Don’t you have a movie in hand?’.”

