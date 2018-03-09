Hate gets darker with Hate Story IV

Hate Story IV can be perfectly summed up as ‘Reality is stranger than fiction’. Hate Story IV can be perfectly summed up as ‘Reality is stranger than fiction’.

Hate Story is the only successful erotic revenge thriller genre franchise and that is evident from the box office collection report of the previous installments. But this time around the theme of Hate Story IV can be perfectly summed up as ‘Reality is stranger than fiction’. The director, Vishal Pandya adds, “The film is inspired by real incidents that made headlines. The hatred that you will feel is triggered by real-life incidents which the film takes inspiration from. The film is based on issues that are happening around us that affect our women. We always hear people speaking about taking actions, but this film will see us taking a step forward against it. Hate Story franchise is the most loved series and is very close to my heart and we always work on surprising the audience with something new than the previous series.”

Speaking of the franchise Hate Story IV, the director (who has also directed the second and third installment in the series) says, “Hate Story films have been made on a medium budget and the returns have always been very good. What helps the Hate Story IV films tremendously is that they are slickly made and their musical score and picturesque song locations with the right dosage of erotica add to its appeal. The songs of all the Hate Story films have been a chartbuster and the songs of Hate Story IV are no less.”

Conjuring up thriller erotica which revolves around revenge as a theme has been the guiding success of the brand Hate Story. And in this case, the revenge drama takes a very real intensity as two brothers wage a war against each other for the leading lady.

Hate Story IV stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivaan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles. Produced by T-series, the film will release on 9th March 2018.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd