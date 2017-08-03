Five reasons why we can’t wait to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has a fresh and breezy vibe to it. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has a fresh and breezy vibe to it.

While we are just a day away from the release of the most awaited film of the year, Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, here’s a list of the top five reasons why fans can’t wait to take this magical and picturesque journey with Harry and Sejal this Friday.

A fresh new-age romance

The film has a fresh and breezy vibe to it, which seems to be working just right. We see the romance between Harry and Sejal growing between their lighthearted conversations, which leaves you with a smile.

The enigmatic chemistry between Harry & Sejal

Marking their hat-trick on the big screen, Shah Rukh and Anushka will be seen exhibiting the magic of their chemistry yet again. The duo has already won a million hearts with their endearing and playful chemistry and fans can’t wait to witness the magic between them.

Imtiaz Ali’s magic wand

Imtiaz Ali, known for creating magic with his stories has roped in superstars for this enticing journey. The director has given Indian cinema some of the most romantic stories of recent times. And for the first time ever directs the King of Romance himself. Imtiaz has weaved this story with a very famous quote that also happens to be the tagline of the film,”What you seek is seeking you”.

Chartbuster songs that make the journey melodious

Pritam’s soundtrack has struck an instant chord with fans and has received much love from across the nation. Be it the groovy ‘Butterfly’, soulful ‘Safar’ or the breezy ‘Hawaayein’, the album has a song for every mood. What’s more, and obvious, is that they’re all chart-toppers!

So many Siyappas!

The mini trails of the film that set quite an introductory premise have received a warm response from the audience. So has the Punjabi puttar Harry, playing a tour guide to a gujju Sejal, who meets him on her trip to Europe. The trailer further gave us a peek into a series of ‘Siyappas’ the couple goes through in their European excavation to find Sejal’s engagement ring.

The response the trails, songs and the trailer received makes it evident that fans are very excited to embark on to this breath-taking journey to find out where THE RING really is! Jab Harry Met Sejal releases in cinemas on 4th August, 2017.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored.

