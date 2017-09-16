Five reasons to watch Lucknow Central

‘Lucknow Central’ is the movie to watch this weekend. ‘Lucknow Central’ is the movie to watch this weekend.

Do you have any plans for the weekend? ‘Lucknow Central’ starring Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Inaamulhaq, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Ravi Kishan and Diana Penty guarantees you a fun weekend. Here are 5 reasons why!

1. Farhan Akhtar’s acting

Is there anything he cannot do? The actor, singer, producer and writer continues to entertain the audience and you won’t get enough of him!

2. Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s performance

After Daljit Dosanjh won million hearts, we can’t wait to see Gippy’s performance. Don’t we all love guys who wear their heart on their sleeve? Gippy Grewal’s character will warm your heart.

3. Jail escape plan

Ever thought of getting trapped in jail? We all have. This film gives you an organized jail-escape plan that is sure to make you think harder while you forget to pass on the popcorn.

4. Inspired by true events

We all want to watch fictional stories because they are always fun. But this film is inspired by true events and that just makes it even more irresistible.

5. How to make your own band!

Farhan Akhtar and his cell-mates follow their passion of music and form a band in a jail. If they can do it, so can you! The entire movie takes you on a unique journey of making a band within the four walls of law and order.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd