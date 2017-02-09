Singam 3 movie review: Suriya’s Si3 packs a punch

Singam 3 movie review: In this Surya-starrer, Hari has continued to unapologetically follow his style of entertainment as he has further jazzed up the larger-than-life cop with high-voltage punchlines and action sequences. Singam 3 movie review: In this Surya-starrer, Hari has continued to unapologetically follow his style of entertainment as he has further jazzed up the larger-than-life cop with high-voltage punchlines and action sequences.

Singam 3 movie cast: Suriya, Shruti Haasan, Thakur Anoop Singh

Singam 3 movie director: Hari

Singam 3 rating: 3

Director Hari introduced Suriya as Durai Singam in the first Singam. He was as a reluctant police officer with strong family values, who preferred to run a provision store in Nallur, a small village in Tamil Nadu, over policing. He was raw and he had his own ways of dealing with problems of the villagers. He was always game for a fist fight but was also open to a dialogue. The first part was all about Durai Singam overcoming his own mental barriers and convincing himself to stick to khaki.

In Singam 2, he had no confusions or doubts. His experience in Chennai had made him more efficient in dealing with hardened criminals. He went undercover, gathered evidence and took out criminals who were involved in a drug cartel that had turned Thoothukudi into the nerve centre for drug-trafficking. The climax of second part ended in South Africa, with the arrest of drug lord Danny.

In Si3, Durai Singam has grown more focused and advanced as he gets ready to finish an international crime syndicate, run by Vitthal Prasad (played by Thakur Anoop Singh). The film is set in the backdrop of a volatile situation in Telugu states after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Durai Singam is called in from Tamil Nadu by the AP government to investigate the murder of the police commissioner of Vizag, as the state police department shows no progress in the case.

As soon as he arrives in Vizag, he begins his police work, gathers evidence and goes after big shots, including Vitthal, who remote-controls his Indian dealings from Sydney. An Australian citizen and the son of an Indian central minister, Vitthal runs his illegal activities in India with impunity. He has turned the port city, Vizag, into his private dumping yard for e-waste and the medical waste that is generated in Australia. And when the police commissioner, played by Jayaprakash, threatened to blow the whistle on Vitthal’s crimes, he was killed.

Hari has continued to unapologetically follow his style of entertainment as he has further jazzed up the larger-than-life cop with high-voltage punchlines and action sequences.

Hari maintains a sense of urgency in his films from the beginning to end. But, as a commercial film director, his storytelling methods also suffer from following a set of rules, which include frequent yawn-inducing songs. However, he makes up for that formulaic approach with fast-paced narration in the scenes that follows.

Suriya, meanwhile, has brought a lot of energy to his character and is only getting better at playing Durai Singam. The average first half of the film is redeemed by the onscreen presence of Suriya. The second half, meanwhile, is quite engaging as Vittal and Durai Singam try to outsmart each other. Just when Vittal thinks he has got the hot-headed cop inside a box, Suriya deals a kick to his solar plexus. The screenplay of the film is also interesting as it shows the kind of resources a seasoned police officer may have at his disposal.

Vidhya’s role, played by Shruti Haasan, is mostly that of an eye candy in the film. She plays a journalist who obviously falls in love with Durai Singam and puts herself in the harm’s way. In Si3, Kavya, played by Anushka Shetty, is already married to Durai Singam but had to live separately due to safety reasons.

Thakur, a fitness junkie, is shown either munching on his proteins or pumping iron for most of the first half. However, in the second half, he manages to impress the audience with his acting skills. Actor Soori plays a constable and some of his jokes hit home. Rest of the characters are just used as fillers.

It is Singam’s show all the way. If Hari ever wants to reload the franchise with a new actor, well, good luck with that. It is virtually impossible to find an actor who can pull off this role with the conviction and commitment like Suriya. It is difficult for the audience to even image any other actor in the shoes of Durai Singam.

