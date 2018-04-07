Presents Latest News

Sholay actor Raj Kishore dies of heart attack at 85

The veteran actor, who starred in movies like Sholay, Deewar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Padosan among others, died following a cardiac arrest a few days ago.

New Delhi | Updated: April 7, 2018 7:46:46 am
Raj kishore dead The last rites of the veteran actor was performed on Friday morning at Aarey Crematorium.

Sholay actor Raj Kishore passed away at the age of 85 in Gurgaon on Thursday night. The veteran actor, who starred in movies like Sholay, Deewar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Padosan among others, died following a heart attack a few days ago.

Actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists’s Association (CINTAA) said, “Raj was keeping unwell and was going through some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He suffered a heart attack few days back and passed away late on Thursday night at his residence in Gurgaon.

“The last rites of the veteran actor was performed on Friday morning at Aarey Crematorium,” Alankar added.

Raj is survived by his wife and son.

Some fans took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the actor.

