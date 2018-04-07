Sholay actor Raj Kishore dies of heart attack at 85

The last rites of the veteran actor was performed on Friday morning at Aarey Crematorium. The last rites of the veteran actor was performed on Friday morning at Aarey Crematorium.

Sholay actor Raj Kishore passed away at the age of 85 in Gurgaon on Thursday night. The veteran actor, who starred in movies like Sholay, Deewar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Padosan among others, died following a heart attack a few days ago.

Actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists’s Association (CINTAA) said, “Raj was keeping unwell and was going through some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He suffered a heart attack few days back and passed away late on Thursday night at his residence in Gurgaon.

“The last rites of the veteran actor was performed on Friday morning at Aarey Crematorium,” Alankar added.

Raj is survived by his wife and son.

Some fans took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the actor.

Good Small-time actors are like the musical instruments in big orchestra who help to create & set ambiance for a scene & still manage to get a glance.#RajKishore, 85 will remain a significant happy memory of Two great Ensembles of Hindi Cinema #Sholay & #Padosan #RestinPeace pic.twitter.com/BwhWCaqI3T — Pavan Jha (@p1j) April 6, 2018

All of them gone , and today Raj Kishore sahab also passed away. Rest in peace , may the almighty give strength and patience to the family for this loss ?? #riprajkishore @Bollywoodirect @FilmHistoryPic pic.twitter.com/iRtA4OFGOk — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) April 6, 2018

Demise of Senior Comedian of Hindi Movies #RajKishore is Saddening .The actor will always be remembered for his comic roles in movies like Sholay, Ram aur Shyam, Deewar, Padosan, Sadhu aur Shaitan and Bombay to Goa ..Condolences to the actor’s family and friends. Rest in Peace ?? pic.twitter.com/YJI278nhaP — Devansh Upadhyay (@itsmeedevansh) April 6, 2018

