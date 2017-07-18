Security cover for Madhur Bhandarkar

A senior officer said two policemen had been deployed with the director and they would accompany him round-the-clock. A senior officer said two policemen had been deployed with the director and they would accompany him round-the-clock.

THE MUMBAI police will provide security to film director Madhur Bhandarkar who has been facing protests over his upcoming movie ‘Indu Sarkar’. Bhandarkar had to cancel the promotional events of ‘Indu Sarkar’ in Pune and Nagpur due to protests carried out by Congress workers.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Rashmi Karandikar said: “Bhandarkar has been provided security since Sunday, following the protests. He will enjoy the security till the time there is no further threat.”

A senior officer said two policemen had been deployed with the director and they would accompany him round-the-clock.‘Indu Sarkar’ is slated for a July 28 release, and sources said the security cover might be provided to Bhandarkar till then.

The Congress has expressed reservations against the movie, which it believes, shows former Prime Minister and later, party leader Indira Gandhi, and her son Sanjay Gandhi in a bad light.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had demanded that the film be screened before senior party leaders and their concerns be addressed before the movie is allowed to released.

