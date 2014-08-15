Victoria Beckham’s clothes sale to benefit African mothers with HIV

Victoria Beckham

British fashion designer and former pop star Victoria Beckham is giving away 600 pieces of clothing, including several evening dresses, to raise money and awareness for mothers suffering from HIV in sub-Saharan Africa.

Beckham’s iconic, white Dolce and Gabbana dress worn for the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards is just one of the items to go under the hammer in aid of mothers2mothers (m2m), a charity that works to prevent the transmission of HIV from mothers to babies in nine countries including South Africa, Swaziland and Kenya. Other pieces are from Beckham’s days with the Spice Girls pop group, fashion shows, parties and red carpet appearances with husband and former England soccer captain David Beckham. The money raised from the auction of Beckham’s evening gowns, hats, shoes, bags, jewellery and costume pieces will be “transformational” for the organisation that trains and employs mothers living with HIV to mentor other HIV-positive mothers in their community, m2m founder, Mitch Besser, said. The women work alongside doctors and nurses in understaffed health centers as members of the healthcare team. “We’ve reached 1.2 million mothers since we started, but with more resources, we can expand our reach and save lives,” said Besser, an obstetrician and gynaecologist.

With an annual budget of around $20 million, m2m receives up to two thirds of its funding from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) – a program to combat AIDS started by former U.S. President George W. Bush.

THE OUTNET.COM, the online fashion outlet which will host the private online sale from Aug. 20-25, said Beckham chose to donate proceeds to m2m after visiting South Africa in February and meeting some of the mothers affected by HIV.

