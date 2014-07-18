Salman and Kareena come together for Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After Atul Agnihotri’s Bodyguard, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will once again come together for a film titled Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan who has helmed films like New York and Ek Tha Tiger and the upcoming Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Khan starrer Phantom. When contacted, Kabir Khan however refused to reveal whether the film will be a comedy and only confirmed that the shooting will take off in November. “It will be shot in several locations in India,” said Khan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan will be produced by Kabir Khan under his banner Kabir Khan Productions and Salman Khan’s Salman Khan Ventures. The film will release on Eid 2015.

