Ragini MMS 2 / Nothing entertaining here

Ragini MMS2

While the music of Ragini MMS was forgettable or almost non – existent to say the least, the sequel has taken things to the next level with a six track album. The already popular dance number Baby doll is the opening track, where Meet Brothers’ Anjjan have managed to blend some interesting beats, keeping the Punjabi and hip – hop fusion in mind. The mix of Punjabi, Hindi and English words is done well by Kumaar, but the lyrics may not go down too well with everyone, especially because of its sexual connotations. The tune is definitely catchy, but it is Kanika Kapoor’s unique voice that turns out to be the highlight of this song. Meet Brothers’ Anjjan’s vocals add a good punch. There is also a remix version in the album done by DJ Shilpi Sharma, but it’s the original version that certainly has an upper hand.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh makes an entry with Chaar botal vodka, an unusual party number with a twist. The slow beats and Punjabi lyrics packed with words glorifying alcohol will certainly keep the party crowd happy, but there is nothing in store for dance-song lovers here. This is one average affair. Pranay Rijia’s soft, contemporary number Maine khud ko is easy on the ears. The touch of soft, short words by Kumaar helps in bringing out the romantic feel of the song even more. Singers Mustafa Zahid and Kshitij Tarey get a version each to sing and we must say, both have done a decent job.

Lori of death composed by Chirantan Bhatt goes well with the film’s subject and narrative, but you can skip this haunting lullaby. Although Aprita Chakraborty has done perfect justice to the song, it is too creepy what with words like Ajgar nigal jaayega?

Overall, the Ragini MMS 2 album is below average, with songs that have very little repeat value.

2 States



Full of zest



Offo

Considering that the film’s theme revolves around the budding love between a young couple belonging to two different cultures, one can expect the songs of 2 States to be dominated by urban, hip beats. Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have made a smart choice by roping in singers Aditi Singh Sharma and Amitabh Bhattacharya for the fun and full of zeal, Offo. Although the sounds used in the track are nothing new, Offo is a decent track that will connect with youngsters. The lyrics penned by Bhattacharya are hummable, as the words are simple yet quirky (sample this: Ishq bhoot sahi par, bhoot bada yeh pyaara hain). The stand out element is the part where the chorus comes together to shout the hookline, which keeps repeating at various intervals. Both Sharma and Bhattacharya have sung the track with great energy. Listen to it once, and you surely won’t get bored.

