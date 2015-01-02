Pritam Chakraborty to compose for Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Pritam will compose music for Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Pritam Chakraborty who last wowed with the peppy tracks in Dharma Productions ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ will once again compose for the production house. This time round it will be for Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Aae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma is a love story. Apart from Aae.. Pritam is also working on Anurag Basu’s Jagaa Jasoos a musical which has about 15-20 compositions! There is also Kabir

Khan’s Phantom which will largely be in sync with the thriller’s theme.

Pritam has also composed the music for Danis Tanovic’s Tigers, the drama starring Emraan Hashmi and has also given the

background score for its English version.

Tigers is slated to release in March while Phantom is scheduled for an April release. Basu’s Jagaa Jasoos releases in October.

