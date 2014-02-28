Neha Sharma goes de-glam for Youngistan!

Neha Sharma

Youngistan is a film based on politics with a love story of a couple. Neha Sharma, who will be seen in the film with Jackky Bhagnani and Kayoze Irani, says, “Youngistan is a refreshing take on politics, and a couple whose life is affected because of politics. It is actually a romantic film with politics as its backdrop.”

Interestingly, Sharma, who till now played the glamorous diva in films like Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum and Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, has gone de-glam in Youngistan. In fact, the actress had to put on weight for her part. “My character is like any other regular girl and one which most girls will identify with. Syed Ahmad Afzal (director) had a certain perception of this character, and he didn’t want the girl to look glamorous. So, even the costumes were very ordinary and not expensive,” she says. But when asked the reason why she gained weight, the actress refused to give details stating, “I had to put on weight, but I can’t tell you the reason, because it’s very crucial to the plot of the film,” adds Neha.

Title hunt on for Armaan Jain starrer

Choosing a title for your film can turn out to be a tricky business these days. Illuminati Films is treading a cautious path, while trying to zero in on a title of their next film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin, Armaan Jain. Directed by debutant Arif Ali who is film-maker Imtiaz Ali’s brother, the film wrapped up last week. It stars Armaan opposite South actress Deeksha Seth, who also makes her Bollywood debut with this film.

