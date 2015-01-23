‘Mary Kom’ director Omung Kumar’s next is a war film

He will also be producing a sports biopic, the details of which will be announced next month.

The director who translated boxer Mary Kom’s story on celluloid will now be directing a war film. “The film will be set during World War II in 1944 against the backdrop of the battle of Kohima.”

Kumar was looking to do something different and wanted to make a film on a theme not many are aware of, which resulted him in taking up this. “Not many are aware about India’s role in World War II. I was inspired by the soldiers’ stories; their lives have a human angle too. My film centers around India’s alliance with the British to fight against the Japanese,” said Kumar talking about his second directorial venture.

When asked about the film’s cast, he said, “It will star British, Japanese and Indian actors. There will be a prominent Indian male and female lead.” The film which is still in the scripting stage won’t go on the floors until October- November due to the intensive research required for a topic like this. While the film is predominantly a war film, it will also have other angles, some of which include a love story.

Kumar’s other projects include an upcoming production, “I’ll be producing a biopic, a sports film scripted by Saiwyn Quadras of Mary Komfame. We will announce more details next month.”

