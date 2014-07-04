Lekar Hum Deewana Dil / Average mix

Lekar Hum Deewana Dil

When an album has been composed by A.R.Rahman, expectations automatically touch a new peak. Lekar Hum Deewana Dil is no different, where the composer has tried to present a set of new, full of zest sounds. The six track album opens with a bang, thanks to the fast paced rhythm in Khalifa. The energetic club number has been rendered beautifully by Rahman, while the supporting vocals are provided by Shweta Pandit Konakal-Mahesh Vinayakram. The electronic beats in the number makes it the kind of a song that one would like to groove on. The hookline, which is repeated throughout the song, is extremely catchy, making Khalifa easily the best song of this album.

The soft contemporary beats blended with the strums of the guitar starts off the hummable Maaloom, where singers Jonita Gandhi and newbie Hriday Gattani have done a decent job. It’s an average number, which is easy on the ears. Next up is Shiraz Uppal’s Alaahda, a finely composed number with great orchestration and an excellent use of the guitar. We love the way Uppal has sung the number, making it a good hear.

The high-on-energy Mawaali Qawwali is passable. While Rahman tries to add the charm of songs like Mehbooba from Sholay and Tum kya jaano from Hum Kisise Kam Naheen, this Raghav Mathur and Tanvi Shah number fails to impress. Shweta Pandit comes in with the soft Beqasoor, where she is joined by Nakash Aziz. Both the artists have crooned the track really well. Gattani comes back with Tu Shining, a campus number which is strictly average. Despite the fact that the album does not meet the high expectations one had from it, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil is an average fare, thanks to Khalifa and Beqasoor.

