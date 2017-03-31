Kumkum Bhagya 30th March 2017 full episode written update: Dadi and Purab plan to expose Tanu

Dadi tells Pragya to not disclose the truth of Tanu in front of Abhi. Dadi tells Pragya to not disclose the truth of Tanu in front of Abhi.

Dadi tells Pragya to not disclose the truth of Tanu in front of Abhi.This time they need someone else to do the work, someone whom Abhi trusts the most. She asks Purab to take the initiative and tells Abhi about the report. She says that Abhi has just realised that he is in love with Pragya, Pragya should avoid sharing any negative thing with him. Also, she gives logic that if Pragya will go then Aalia and Tanu can say that Pragya wants to break the marriage as she likes Abhi. And, if Dadi will go then Aalia will say that Dadi doesn’t like Tanu. Purab and Pragya agree, Purab says that he will not let them find any escape route. Abhi will definitely believe him.

Tanu is excited after wearing her wedding lehnga, she shows herself to her mother online and asks how is she looking. Tanu’s mother says that this time she prays that her daughter finally marries Abhi.

Purab comes in Abhi’s room and says that he thinks that someone is double-crossing Abhi. He says that there is something going on between Tanu and Nikhil. He lies that he overheard Nikhil and Tanu’s conversation. He gets doubtful, and checks Nikhil’s house where he got Tanu’s pregnancy report. Purab shows the report and also shows Nikhil’s name on it. Abhi is shocked. Purab says that everyone has a past, but if one is getting married, then he or she should share their serious affairs to the future partner. Tanu’s truth is not a normal thing, she should be questioned. He asks Abhi to confront her before breaking the marriage. Abhi walks to the living room and asks Mitali to call Tanu. Mitali informs Aalia about it. Tanu comes to the living room and displays her lehnga to everyone.

Dadi taunts Tanu and says she will not allow Tanu to marry Abhi as she is shameless and characterless. Tanu complains to Abhi. Dadi says now she cannot trap Abhi, she is exposed. When Tanu tries to look innocent, Purab confronts her. He says that Tanu tries to hide her biggest truth from Abhi just because she wanted to marry him at any cost, she did not tell Abhi about Nikhil.

