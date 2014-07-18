John Abraham

Reports suggest that John Abraham will be part of Sanjay Gupta’s Jazbaa which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the protagonist. Reportedly the actor’s role is modeled on gangster Abu Salem after he was extradited to India. And it is heard that though his role may not be very long it is very significant. Abraham and Gupta have worked together in films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and more recently Shootout at Wadala. In fact, the actor is also part of Gupta’s next, Mumbai Saga. The action-packed thriller kicks off in January 2015.

