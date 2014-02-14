Being human

Arjun Rampal has taken upon himself to fight for a cause. He, along with PETA representatives, met Maharashtra State Forest Minister Dr Patangrao Kadam to hand-deliver a letter. In the letter, he urged the minister to take immediate action to ensure that 14-year-old abused

Arjun Rampal

from a temple in Kolhapur. Although both the minister and the High Court of Bombay have ordered that Sunder be transferred, he is still continues be held captive by his abusers. Arjun has also extended an offer to the Jyotiba Temple in Kolhapur, where Sunder had been chained, to donate a life-size statue of an elephant in exchange for transferring Sunder to a sanctuary that PETA has.

Joining Rampal in his call to #FreeSunder is Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, R. Madhavan, Raveena Tandon among others from Bollywood. More than 80,000 people have signed the online petition for Sunder’s release.

Silent rhythm

Most celebrities like to support a charity or cause. When asked about what drew him to support Josh Foundation, an organisation for the hearing impaired, pat came the reply from choreographer Remo D’Souza, “Once, on a visit to the Foundation some time back, I saw these youngsters dancing away to the sounds of some songs being played. I could not believe that people, who could not hear, were so much in sync with the beats.” It’s a moment that left the choreographer mighty impressed.

No topi antics

At an event held recently, Jackky Bhagnani was quizzed about the rise of different types of topis and hats as an accessory in the political scenario. Although the question was posed to Bhagnani, the actor preferred to answer it as the character from his upcoming film and stated, “Abhimanyu Kaul naa hi topi pehente hain aur naa hi kisiko top pehnataa hain.” Everyone around him had a good laugh, as the actor continued to talk about politics in India and how accessories like caps cannot be taken as symbols of any political agenda. Well, this is certainly one politically correct actor that we have.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App