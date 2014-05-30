Atif, Mika sing for It’s Entertainment

Atif Aslam and Mika Singh.

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have worked on the music of the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘It’s Entertainment’, for which they have created a mix of entertaining compositions.

Jay Shewakramani, creative producer – Tips, mentioned that the duo have composed four songs and the lyrics are penned by Mayur Puri, Priya Panchal and Ashish Pandit. While Mika Singh has sung an energetic wedding number Veerey di wedding, singer Atif Aslam, along with Shalmali Kholgade, has been roped in to sing a romantic ballad titled Tera naam doon.

“There is also a party number sung by Jigar and Priya called Johnny johnny, while the last song in the album is Teri mahima aprampaar sung by Anoushka. I personally think Veeray di wedding will be a chartbuster at most weddings. So, we thought of incorporating a remix version of the song in the album as well,” mentioned Shewakramani.

While talking about the music, director Sajid from the Farhad-Sajid duo, mentioned that the album is a good mix of all the genres that a commercial masala film needs. When asked if a promotional song is on the cards, Sajid said, “As of now, there are four songs, but we haven’t taken the call on the need of a promotional song yet.”

