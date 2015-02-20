Arpita Chatterjee: ‘I did not expect this coveted award’

Basking in the glory of the Best Actress Award at the North Carolina Global Film Festival Arpita won recently for her sterling performance in Bodhon,the actor awaits the release of her first Hindi film Shab.

Actor ARPITA CHATTERJEE does not believe in living in the shadow of her husband Prosenjit Chatterjee. Instead, she wants to create an identity of her own. Basking in the glory of the Best Actress Award at the North Carolina Global Film Festival she won recently for her sterling performance in Bodhon,the actor awaits the release of her first Hindi film Shab.

What was your reaction when you heard that you had won this award?

■ I was dumb-struck. When the message began to sink in, I felt I had given my best to the ordinary woman whose journey Bodhon tracks. The director, Ayanangshu Banerjee has made a very honest film with a moving story. I loved the role. This is definitely among my best work so far.

What factors do you consider when signing a film?



■ I have a simple formula. I ask the director three questions— Who is your target audience? What is the USP of your film and what is your audience expectation? If the director gives me reasonably good answers, I agree to work in the film.

Tell us about your role in Bodhon.

■ Ishaani is an ordinary woman. The film tracks her journey from being married to a successful corporate guy to becoming a mother which is the turning point in her life when certain critical events begin to happen— as a woman, as wife and as a mother. How she copes with motherhood and the questions this raises in her life is the crux of the story.

Did you identify with your character, Ishaani?

■ I could relate to the character, because like her, I too have experienced most of the phases that Ishaani has— of a single woman, wife and mother. I had been away from acting for six years and this factor helped me perform. Besides, the script, the director and my co-actor Joy Sengupta who plays my husband in the film helped me in a big way. Bodhon is a memorable film, and I am not just saying it because the film has brought me the award.

Why did you decide to return to acting?

■ I was involved in production. Somewhere along the way, I felt a vacuum arise within me. Being wife, mother, producer etc was fine, but there was an emptiness. I discovered that I wanted to act again. I wanted to face the camera, the arc lights, the sound studio, the make-up room and the whole

scene.

Being the wife of the most successful film personality of Bengali cinema Prosenjit, coming back must have been quite easy?

■ On the contrary. The first thing I did was to have a long discussion with my husband who was very supportive. However, he also reminded me that this would mean hard work. I had to prepare myself physically by getting back into shape, which meant gruelling work-out sessions in the gym. I had to create a platform to brush up my skills through similar acting avenues. I did the title role in Tagore’s Pujarini directed by Koushik Sen which involved long spells of rehearsals followed by several stage performances. I also had to train in singing and dancing for my role in the film. The most important message my husband gave me was: “remember that you must give your 100 per cent, because acting cannot be a hobby or a pastime”.

What about, Shab?

■ Onir had come over to discuss something with Prosenjit. I happened to be around and he asked me if I would be interested in a role in his next film Shab. I was thrilled. But Onir also said that I would have to cut my hair short. It was a challenge that I took up. Shab is a love story set and shot entirely in Delhi. That is all I am allowed to reveal about the film. Onir is a great director and like Rituda, there are several similarities in their technique and style of functioning. I am looking forward to the film’s release.

