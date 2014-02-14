Arjun Kapoor plays a kabaddi player in Tevar

Amit Sharma, who became popular after directing the Idea commercials, began work on his debut feature film Tevar. The unit recently completed a seven day schedule, shooting a few portions in Jaipur. Lead actor Arjun Kapoor, who was busy promoting Gunday, was spotted in a new look which happens to be his look in the film. “As I play a kabaddi player in the film, I will be seen sporting a tough look. The outfits, hairstyle and accessories that I will be seen wearing is not all that mass inspired. The look, designed by Sharma and designer Kunal Rawal, is that of a regular young guy who roams around in casual tracks and ganjis. Infact, you will see me in track pants throughout the film,” mentioned Kapoor. Currently, the actor is seen sporting a short mohawk and his hairstylist has also coloured his hair in a dark hue of purple. “You will also see me wearing chunky metallic balis, to add a tapori touch,” adds Kapoor. The actor is also undergoing a special workout routine to achieve the look of an athlete, and will be seen looking lean with slight muscles added to his biceps.

Shabana Azmi attends Sindh Festival in Karachi

Speaking on the occasion of the Sindh Festival held in Karachi, Shabana Azmi called for joint film production ventures between Pakistan and India. The actress had been specially invited for the festival by Bilawal Bhutto, the Chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party. “I am happy to be in Karachi and it is always good to visit Pakistan, because there is a lot in common between the people of both the countries,” said Azmi, who is not averse to acting in a Pakistani movie, if the script and subject appealed to her.

