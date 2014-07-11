Anil Kapoor to play the lead in Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho remake?

Anil Kapoor

It is reported that director Mahesh Manjrekar is in talks with actor Anil Kapoor, for the remake of his Marathi film, Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho. Manjrekar was earlier in talks with Govinda, who was supposed to play the lead character, that of the father because of whose negligence his son suffers a head injury. But reportedly, Govinda declined the offer because he didn’t want to portray a character which he believes has grey shades. Manjrekar has now approached Kapoor to play the role, which was originally essayed by Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav. Although talks are on, Manjrekar is keeping his options open, and it is heard that in case things don’t work out with Kapoor, he might approach Arjun Rampal next. When contacted, Manjrekar refused to comment.

