Akshay dances to Johnny Johnny

Akshay Kumar

The first full song of the Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer It’s Entertainment was released across all digital platforms last week. The track, Johnny Johnny, gives the classic nursery rhyme a Bollywood twist. Director Farhad of the Sajid – Farhad duo adds, “We found Sachin-Jigar’s composition to be catchy. The simple lyrics just sync really well.” This is for the first time that Kumar will be seen crooning to a female voice in a few portions of the song. Sajid explains, “Akshay is sloshed and in high spirits—masti ka mood hai. He is surrounded by a bevy of beauties. And in that masti, he sings in a female voice. Singers Jigar, Madhav Krishna and Priya have done full justice to the song.” The energetic dance number has already generated some buzz and got close to two lakh views in the first two days.

