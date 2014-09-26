Action mode

Abhay Deol gauges his moves before getting into action on the sets of SNAFU

Location

An open area near Manchargaon, a village about 70 km from Pune, has been converted into a construction site, the set where Abhay Deol is shooting an action sequence for SNAFU. Several gigantic cranes, mixers, excavators and dumpers have been arranged strategically, but the real action is happening in an area between a crane and some mixers. Interestingly, even rain cannot deter the crew who are busy preparing for the sequence to be filmed on Deol, the leading man of the film.

There’s a massive mattress on the wet ground and one can spot Deol sporting a muddy tee, with ‘blood’ on the left side of his face. He is wrapped snugly in a blanket as he stands in rapt attention watching a stuntman demonstrate the action scene. The stuntman swings in the air, throws his head back and lands on the opponent below. Action director Vijan Master also watches keenly with Deol, and only when the stuntman has perfected the move does he ask the actor to step in.

The sequence

“We are shooting the climax today, an action sequence between Abhay and his opponent. There is a chase before the fight which is a vigorous, hand-to-hand combat and kept very real,” explained cinematographer Sethu Sriram, who is making his directorial debut with the film.

A construction site, as the backdrop for the action sequence, was a novel idea as the director wanted something more intriguing than just old buildings and dens. The sequence, which was shot over seven to eight days, had staggering a budget of Rs.1.5 crore! “It’s an expensive climax as hiring these machines costs a bomb,” informs Sethu

Action is only part of the film, but Deol, who has not done action before, had to train intensely for the same. “Vijan is a perfectionist and took it as a challenge to get the best out of Abhay. We had hired a marriage hall where Abhay underwent intense training, learning to kick and fight vigorously,” explained the cinematographer-turned-director.

Vijan Master, who has been busy supervising the action sequences and egging Abhay to fall and swing more vigorously, looks all charged up.

“Fights don’t just mean hitting with hands and legs, they need the actors to give suitable expressions as well and Abhay has been giving some excellent ones during the combat. Generally my fights are very physical, but this is going to be something to watch out for,” he said, before rushing back to where all the action is taking place.

Meanwhile we catch up with Deol, who is chatting with his producer Ameet Gadhoke. “I have done a bit of cable work in the past but it’s the first time I am doing action of this sort where I have shot for seven days non-stop. It is hard work but I am enjoying and loving it,” he says.

The shooting of SNAFU is complete and the film, which has Pooja Gupta as the female lead is presently in the stage of post-production.

