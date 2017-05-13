Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu box office collection day 2: Will these films make headway with Baahubali 2?

Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu face off Baahubali 2 this weekend. Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu face off Baahubali 2 this weekend.

Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Meri Pyaari Bindy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra released on May 12 to a below average response from audience. Both the films did not receive good reviews and Amitabh Bachchan was considered the saving grace of this Ram Gopal Varma film. Though the first day collections reflect the daunting path for both the movies, there are redeeming qualities to the movie that might help them from certain failure at box office. That is the coming weekend. Though the first day occupancy percentage of Meri Pyaari Bindu was low, the audience who watched the film stated that the film was one-time watch worthy. While Sarkar 3 managed to colelct Rs 2.25 crore nett, Meri Pyaari Bindu raked Rs 1.75 crore as against Baahubali 2, which pocketed over Rs 11 crore while proudly entering its third week.

Sarkar 3 on the other hand can be saved by the fans who have come to love Sarkar and Sarkar Raj. So far, Baahubali 2 has managed to effect both the films adversely. In fact, even the collections of Baahubali 2 were much higher than Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu combined. So, if both the films manage to pull in audience then maybe the films might perform better than what we saw on Day 1.

Sarkar 3 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh, however, none of their performance seems to have made much of an impression. It is apparent that Sarkar 3 is a one-man show, and that man is the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Meri Pyaari Bindu, on the other hand, is a rom-com that documents the journey of childhood sweethearts. The lady is an aspiring singer, and the man an author. Their romance apparently lacks feeling according to many critics.

