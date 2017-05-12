Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu box office collection Day 1: Not much money in sight for these two films

Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu might not manage a good performance at the box office. Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu might not manage a good performance at the box office.

This Friday, two films came out — Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu. The third iteration of Sarkar franchise helmed by Ram Gopal Varma was expected to see a much higher occupancy rate in comparison to its predecessors. Meri Pyaari Bindu, on the other hand, is a rom-com about an aspiring singer and a writer.

Meri Pyaari Bindu, a romantic comedy about childhood sweethearts, was released on 750 screens, and saw an occupancy rate of 15 per cent on day 1, reported Koimoi. Though the critics have called the movie superficial and boring, the audience says that it is a one-time watch. Ayushmann has especially impressed the movie-goers with his performance in the film. So, this movie with a budget Rs 22 cr could still manage to do decently at the BO.

According to the same reports, Sarkar 3 was screened on 1425 screens and saw a 10 per cent occupancy rate on Day 1. Though the occupancy rate of the film is lesser than that of Meri Pyaari Bindu, the collection could be more as Sarkar 3 was released on more number of screens. The film also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles failed to drive audience to the theatre, and the ones who did watch it did not have much to say about the supporting cast, but they all loved Big B. Trade analysts expect that the fans of Sarkar series might enjoy the film, which could boost the collection over the weekend.

Also read | Baahubali 2 box office collection day 15: Can new releases survive SS Rajamouli film’s tsunami?

The bother at this time, however, are two things. Firstly, the movie reviews that have thrashed both the movies and secondly, Baahubali 2. The record breaking film which is still running in theatres across the world is a sure distraction for audience. It would be challenging for these two films to step up in terms of collection if audience decide to go SS Rajamouli’s film this weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd