Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen movie review: This Udhayanidhi Stalin film isn’t worth your time and money

Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen movie review Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen movie review

Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen movie cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Soori, Regina Cassandra

Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen movie director: Ezhil

Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen movie rating: 1 star

Choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence’s horror comedy series Muni/Kanchana was a trendsetter. While it took many years for the horror genre to find its feet in the Tamil film industry, the horror-comedy genre became a darling of the filmmakers and producers given its instant popularity. Director Ezhil, whose expertise lies in making family entertainers, has jumped onto the horror-comedy bandwagon with Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen (No Need to Fear, When Saravanan is Here).

But where the director goes wrong, terribly so, is when he tries to introduce the horror theme in a deeply formulaic and mindless comedy film. As a matter fact, post interval, you begin to wonder whether the director, who has also written the story, had a finished script before he started shooting the film. And where are the chills and thrills?

Saravanan (Udhayanidhi Stalin) is a jobless and aimless youth. He outfoxes his own uncle Kalyanam (Soori) to take his place in a national political party, which was newly formed by leader played by Madhan Bob. Madhan walks out of his previous party because he wasn’t served a chicken piece with biriyani. Yes, the level of comedy in this film is that bad and it goes down further as the film progresses. Saravanan’s childhood friend Thenmozhi (Regina Cassandra) returns to her hometown only to find Saravanan has turned her ancestral house into a party office. They both don’t share such a pleasant history, which paves way for instant enmity. But, Saravanan is in love with Thenmozhi while she wants to destroy him somehow. So much so that she even agrees to marry the village clown to make Saravanan upset. However, Saravanan has the support of a friendly ghost called Fatima (Srushti Dange). She comes to his rescue whenever he is in trouble. When you think of it, Fatima Irukka Bayamaen (Why Fear When Fatima is Here?) would have been a more appropriate title for the film.

Saravanan requests Fatima to possess Thenmozhi and make sure that she agrees to marry him. He is not really bothered by the thought that he is making her do things without her knowledge and things she doesn’t want to do. To hell with conscience as long as he gets what he wants. But, the catch is Fatima was Saravanan’s best friend and died in a road accident before professing her love for him. You may now expect that Fatima might turn the table and refuse to leave Thenmozhi’s body so that she can live with Saravanan happily ever after. But, the director is neither that creative nor that smart. The protagonist is such a weak character that he is the one who begs Fatima to stay so that he can be with Thenmozhi forever.

While the suspense in the first half helps you to sit through mindless and crass comedy, you are ready to leave once the backstory of Fatima the ghost is revealed. The rest of the film puts one’s patience to test. Neither the comedy nor the horror part of the film worth is your time and money. Do yourself a favour, sit this one out.

