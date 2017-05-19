Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae movie review: Chills and laughs, this horror-comedy gives you both

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae movie review: The film starring, Jiiva in the lead role is directed by Ike. Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae movie review: The film starring, Jiiva in the lead role is directed by Ike.

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae movie cast: Jiiva, Thambi Ramaiah, Sri Divya, Soori

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae movie director: Ike

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae movie rating: 2.5

The laughter in the theatre began with the statutory warning as actor Motta Rajendran read out side-effects of smoking and drinking in his sand-paper voice. Traditionally, the lead actor of the film gives this mandatory warning, with audience paying little or no attention. However, debutant director Ike has used Rajendran for the job, which shows he understands the pulse of the audience. With this, he also turned the most boring part of watching a film into a sort of a warm up for his horror-comedy, Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae.

Unlike the west, the filmmakers in Tamil cinema treat the horror-comedy genre with utmost seriousness and inculcate a lot of emotions. SBKT is heavily indebted to Raghava Lawrence’s Munni/Kanchana series in terms of its setting. Vasu (Jiiva) and his family keep shifting homes due to various reasons, the most frequent being terrible landlords. Vasu vows to buy a big house and free his family once and for all from the horrors of living in a rented property. And he fulfills his promise. The only problem is the house he bought is haunted, with the ghost in residence is the former owner of the property. But before he meets the ghost, he has to deal with Jambulingam (Thambi Ramaiah) and his family who have also moved into the house claiming the house is their ancestral property. The efforts of both the parties bring in some comic relief, although most of the jokes fall flat.

The house is haunted by Sangili Andavar (Radharavi), who killed himself so that everyone in his family can live in the house together and in unity. After his death, the property becomes the main bone of contention between the warring family members, who decide to raze the house, sell the property and go their separate ways. That badly irks Sangili and he returns to his house as a ghost. The rest of the film follows how Vasu overcome the challenges posed by the ghost and claim his house.

The highlight of the movie is its horror element. Ike plays smart by introducing scenes which may look like supernatural acts but finally turn out to be doing of a human. And there are other moments where you are under the impression that someone is playing a prank but you end up being surprised. Ike raises the anticipation and anxiety level of the audience in horror scenes but doesn’t go all out as the genre is horror-comedy. However, the director seems capable of doing an honest horror film, which is long overdue in Tamil cinema.

Unlike Kanchana films, Ike has spared us from bloody deaths, violent actions and loud screams. He has mostly toyed with suspense and it has worked to some extent. Jiiva and Thambi Ramaiah shines in the film, mostly in comedy scenes. Sri Divya, Soori, Radhika Sarathkumar, Radharavi have performed well. But, their characters suffer as the screenplay has certain niggles. The director should be appreciated for not injecting unwanted songs into the film by following a template and that’s one of the strengths of the film.

The director, who has also written the script, has tried to give us the chills in small doses without scaring the hell out of the audience. And it is by far a very good movie in comparison to the last week’s release, Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen, a lousy horror comedy. Ike’s film is about a person learning family values from the dead. The film fails to work as a whole, it only entertains and spooks in parts. But, you won’t regret watching it.

