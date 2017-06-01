Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 7: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic just a few strikes away from scoring half century

Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 7: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic managed to enter the Rs 30 crore club on Wednesday might hit a half century and enter the 50 crore club soon enough. Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 7: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic managed to enter the Rs 30 crore club on Wednesday might hit a half century and enter the 50 crore club soon enough.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic is a dream come true for cricket fans who had saved their pocket money and stood in long lines to buy a match ticket at Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium and other cricket stadiums in India. The film which managed to enter the Rs 30 crore club on Wednesday might hit a half century and enter the Rs 50 crore club soon enough. The docu-drama on the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s life has also been declared tax-free in the national capital. It was already declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The film has not only been receiving critical acclaim but also audience appreciation and love from all quarters.

“#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.60 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 4.20 cr, Tue 3.50 cr, Wed 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 38.80 cr [all languages],” wrote Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

This is a huge thing for a film that falls under the category of docu-drama. In fact last week the film created a history after becoming the first one of its kind to witness an opening of Rs 8 crore.

Sachin is not just a legendary cricketer for fans anymore, he is an emotion too — director, James Erskine has beautifully encapsulated the emotion of an entire nation in Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The movie has made Sachin fans ecstatic and their love for him has flooded social media.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka.

