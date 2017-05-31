Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 6: Sachin Tendulkar biopic is waving its victory flag at the box office

Sachin A Billion Dreams continues to win hearts of many Sachin Tendulkar fans. Sachin A Billion Dreams continues to win hearts of many Sachin Tendulkar fans.

A winning sixer, a ball crossing the boundary for four and him scoring the first hundred of his career, all these moments left Sachin Tendulkar fanatics on the edge of their seats as they relived the iconic journey of the Indian cricket ‘God’ through the docu-drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The film left the fans of Master Blaster filled with several emotions as they walked out of the theatre with only two words on their lips, “Sachin.. Sachin.” The positive word of mouth made the film a success among the movie buffs and within five days of its release, it is waving a flag of victory with Rs. 35.75 crore already in its kitty.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the recent box office collection of this James Erskine directorial and gave the day-wise breakup of the collection of the film. “#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.60 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 4.20 cr, Tue 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 35.75 cr [all languages]. India biz, ” tweeted Taran.

#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.60 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 4.20 cr, Tue 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 35.75 cr [all languages]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2017

Sachin: A Billion Dreams didn’t only succeed in tracing Tendulkar’s cricketing career but also managed to bring forth his much guarded personal life. Interviews of this legendary cricketer and from those who remained close to him during his days of struggle gave the docu-drama a personal touch and came up as a treat for this cricket-obsessed nation. What more can Sachin’s fans ask for?

More than the fans, it was Sachin’s daughter Sara Tendulkar who loved watching a biopic on her father. After watching the film, Sara said, “Growing up I never really understood the magnitude of the personality that is Sachin Tendulkar… For me, he was always my father and it was just simple. After watching the movie, it has made me truly understand what everyone else thinks of him.”

