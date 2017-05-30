Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 5: Sachin Tendulkar’s journey is getting all the love

Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 5: The film gives you all the moments with the master blaster and chant ‘Sachin, Sachin’ once again. Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 5: The film gives you all the moments with the master blaster and chant ‘Sachin, Sachin’ once again.

Sachin Tendulkar fans wanted a time machine to travel back in time, re-watch all the moments with the master blaster and chant ‘Sachin, Sachin’ once again. That time machine is Sachin’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The authorised biopic stars Sachin Tendulkar and has been shot as a docu-drama and the fans are loving it. The film released last Friday and has already collected Rs 32.25 cr in all languages. While the Tuesday collection of the film is still awaited, the film is going strong even on weekdays.

The film opened at the box office with a collection of Rs 8.60 cr. The latest figures shared by Taran read as, “#SachinABillionDreams holds well on Mon… Fri 8.60 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 32.25 cr [all languages]. India biz.” The business for a docu-drama is stupendous.

Sachin is an ideal for many for the cricketer as well as man he is. He went through many ups and downs, after starting his cricket career at the age of 16. Be it his passion for cricket or the relationship he has with his parents, brother Ajit Tendulkar, wife Anjali Tendulkar or his kids Sara Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar, it is beautifully portrayed in the film.

Also read | Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 4: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic stumps Monday blues, earns Rs 32.25 cr here

With real footage from Sachin’s personal life to the years he spent on the field, the film manages to bring a lot of emotions while taking us on a trip down the memory lane about the blockbuster innings Sachin played during his cricketing career.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd