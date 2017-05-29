Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 4: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic is hitting a boundary with every passing day

Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 4: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic shows an upward trend every passing day. Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 4: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic shows an upward trend every passing day.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams released last week and has been getting good reviews ever since. Since its release, the film has shown an upward trend. In the first weekend, Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic has managed to beat expectations with its roaring numbers at the box office. It is expected to do better in the coming days since it is based on one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket — Sachin Tendulkar. As for the collections, the movie has sailed its way to success at the box office. On its first weekend, the film collected Rs 27.85 crore. By the end of this week (or maybe even before that), the film might earn Rs 30 crore.

“#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 27.85 cr [all languages]. India biz. EXCELLENT for a docu-drama,” Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The Hindi version of the film has shown the highest collection till now.

Hindi: ₹ 24.45 cr

Marathi: ₹ 1.20 cr

Tamil: ₹ 93 lakhs

Telugu: ₹ 1.05 cr

English: ₹ 42 lakhs

Total: ₹ 28.05 cr

#SachinABillionDreams Weekend

Hindi: ₹ 24.45 cr

Marathi: ₹ 1.20 cr

Tamil: ₹ 93 lakhs

Telugu: ₹ 1.05 cr

English: ₹ 42 lakhs

Total: ₹ 28.05 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 27.85 cr [all languages]. India biz. EXCELLENT for a docu-drama. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

The film is based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar, where he has played himself. With the usage of real footage, the film manages to bring a lot of emotions while taking us on a trip down the memory lane about the blockbuster innings Sachin played during his cricketing career.

On the day of its release, the film managed to create history. It became the first docu-drama to garner as much as Rs 8.40 crore on its first day. Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which has been written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 Not Out Productions, is witnessing a power run at the theaters.

