Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 3: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic hits a sixer at the box office

Sachin Tendulkar’s docu-drama garnered Rs 17.60 crore on Saturday. The film is expected to earn more on Sunday since it is a holiday, and one would naturally expect a large number of people coming to watch a film that is based on one of the God of Indian cricket. On Saturday, the collection showed an upward trend, compared to the collection on its opening day.

“#SachinABillionDreams shows an UPWARD TREND… Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 17.60 cr [all languages]… FANTASTIC for a docu-drama,” Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

On Friday the film created a record opening after becoming the first docu-drama to earn Rs 8.40 crore. Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket and seeing his personal story and struggles unfold on the big screen is a treat for his fans.

“Considering it’s a docu-drama, #SachinABillionDreams opens IMPRESSIVELY… Fri ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz [Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, English],” Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh had said on Saturday.

In a country where cricket is a religion, Sachin Tendulkar has often been referred to as its God. The film is based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar, where he has played himself. With the usage of real footage, the film manages to bring a lot of emotions while taking us on a trip down the memory lane about the blockbuster innings Sachin played during his cricketing career.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which has been written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 Not Out Productions, is witnessing a power run at the theaters.

