Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 2: Sachin Tendulkar biopic creates history, gets biggest opening as docu-drama

Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 2: Sachin Tendulkar’s film is a major nostalgia to true blue fans. Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 2: Sachin Tendulkar’s film is a major nostalgia to true blue fans.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams released on Friday. The film, which is based on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has not only been receiving critical acclaim but also audience appreciation and love from all quarters. Sachin: A Billion Dreams created history by becoming the first docu-drama to get the biggest opening in the genre with Rs 8.40 crore in India on its Day 1 in all languages. With the release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to have a biographical drama on his life journey where he is portraying his own self.

“Considering it’s a docu-drama, #SachinABillionDreams opens IMPRESSIVELY… Fri ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz [Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, English],” Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Sachin has been referred to as the God of cricket but he means a lot more to his true blue fans. He’s an emotion – an emotion too far to be fetched and the director, James Erskine has beautifully encapsulated the emotion of an entire nation in Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The movie has made Sachin fans ecstatic and their love for him has flooded social media.

You can almost witness a stadium like moment at the theatres where chants of ‘Sachin, Sachin’ have filled the air. The film is engaging since it’s a factual presentation of his journey with real-life sporting legends on the big canvas. The film has released in 2400 screens across India.

Also read: Sachin A Billion Dreams movie review: Between Sachin, Sachin, you will fight to blink back tears

Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 Not Out Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd